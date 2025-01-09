Conscripts: over 11 percent obese

The rate is highest among conscripts born in 2005 without a positive compulsory school leaving certificate, 30.4 percent of whom stated that they smoked. Of those with a compulsory school-leaving certificate, 18.2 percent smoked at the time of enlistment. In contrast, young men who were still attending secondary school at the time of their enlistment or who had already graduated from secondary school hardly ever smoked. In each case, around three percent, i.e. around 97 percent, were non-smokers.