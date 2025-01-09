Waste paper set on fire
Arsonist came to trial with a walker
A 67-year-old man had to answer for two counts of arson at the Linz Provincial Court. When asked why, the pensioner had no answer and spoke of "a hole I keep falling into". The trial was adjourned and a psychological expert opinion was requested.
On March 18 and August 24 of the previous year, the 67-year-old pensioner allegedly went out with a lighter and set fire to waste paper containers at apartment buildings near his home.
Twice set alight
The first fire in particular spread quickly and had already spread to the façade of the building. During the second fire, the 67-year-old was observed by a passer-by, who quickly called the fire department, who were able to prevent worse.
"Kept falling into a hole"
"A fire like this is no joke, it's a danger to life and limb," warns the public prosecutor and wants to know: "Were you aware of this or didn't you even care?" The defendant is just as unable to answer this as he is to answer the judge's question as to why. "Because I was stupid and kept falling into the hole," the 67-year-old tries to explain.
Already a convicted felon
This was not the first time he had to stand trial for arson. Seven years ago, he was sentenced to three years in prison for a similar offense. At the time, he is said to have been unable to cope with caring for his wife, who is now in an old people's home.
"You can't do it alone anymore"
"My client is not a case for the court, but for another institution," says the alleged arsonist's lawyer. Negotiations are already underway in the background regarding the appointment of an adult representative for the accused, because "he can no longer manage on his own."
Trial agreed
After a brief consultation, the judge and lay assessors come to the following decision: the trial is adjourned indefinitely because a psychological report is to be drawn up on the accused. He must return to custody until the continuation of the trial.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
