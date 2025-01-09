Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the Tyrolean mountains

Bones discovered: mystery of missing man solved

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 10:10

For many decades, it was an unsolved mystery what happened to a 30-year-old German who had set off on a ski tour in Sölden. Now this mystery may well have been solved.

0 Kommentare

In 1967, a 30-year-old German from Baden-Württemberg set off on a ski tour in Rotmoostal together with a colleague. Since then, there has been no trace of the man - until now.

As the police have now announced, several bones and a lower leg including a foot were found in August last year in the municipality of Sölden, in the district of Gurgl, in the Rotmoostal at an altitude of 2459 meters. A shepherdess found the bones and reported this to the police at the time.

The man must have been hiking in these mountains. He fell into a crevasse. (Bild: Peter Freiberger)
The man must have been hiking in these mountains. He fell into a crevasse.
(Bild: Peter Freiberger)

Further investigations
Officers from the Sölden and Imst police stations brought the bones and the supposedly human lower leg down to the valley and handed them over to the Innsbruck public prosecutor's office for examination and DNA testing.

Zitat Icon

Further DNA tests have now confirmed that the lower leg and foot could be attributed to a 30-year-old German citizen from Baden-Württemberg.

Die Polizei

Animal and human bones
The bones were examined at the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Innsbruck. It is now clear that some of the bones are animal bones. However, the lower leg and foot belong to a human. "Based on further DNA examinations, it is now clear that the lower leg and foot could be assigned to a 30-year-old German citizen from Baden-Württemberg at the time," the police explain.

The bones were recovered in Rotmoostal. (Bild: Polizei)
The bones were recovered in Rotmoostal.
(Bild: Polizei)

Man fell into crevasse
The man had been missing since 1967, when he fell into a crevasse in the area of the so-called Wasserfallferner at an altitude of around 3,200 meters in bad weather and has been missing ever since. A large-scale search operation was called off after several days due to the persistent bad weather.

When the bones were found last summer, it was initially unclear who they belonged to. As parts of a ski were also found during the recovery, the investigators rummaged through the archives and became aware of the 1967 case. A DNA test was then ordered.

The bones were found around 700 meters below the site of the accident in the In Kirchen area. There is no exact date of death. There are no relatives of the deceased.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf