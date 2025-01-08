Pupil (11) crashed into house wall on skis

Flown to hospital

However, contrary to the teacher's instructions, the group of six skied down the right-hand side of the slope, where the slope has a gradient of around 20 degrees. At the end of the slope, the eleven-year-old finally crashed into the wall of the valley station for unknown reasons. "He was seriously injured as a result, flown by emergency helicopter to the district hospital in St. Johann in Tirol and admitted as an inpatient," explain the investigators.