On a school trip
Pupil (11) crashed into house wall on skis
A ski trip to Tyrol with his school class ended on Wednesday for an eleven-year-old boy from Germany with serious injuries in hospital. The pupil crashed into the wall of the valley station with his skis.
Wednesday was the second day of the school ski course in the St. Johanner Bergbahnen ski area for the pupils from a grammar school in Bavaria. A teacher (56), who was supervising a group of eight, was skiing down a blue slope with the youngsters at around 2.30 pm. "The slope runs in the area of the 10-seater gondola lift Eichenhof", according to the police.
Six pupils were supposed to ski down independently
Around 150 to 200 meters above the valley station of this lift, the German woman stopped with the group to wait for two pupils who had not yet caught up. "In the meantime, the six other pupils were instructed by her to ride ahead independently to the valley station of the gondola lift," said the executive.
Flown to hospital
However, contrary to the teacher's instructions, the group of six skied down the right-hand side of the slope, where the slope has a gradient of around 20 degrees. At the end of the slope, the eleven-year-old finally crashed into the wall of the valley station for unknown reasons. "He was seriously injured as a result, flown by emergency helicopter to the district hospital in St. Johann in Tirol and admitted as an inpatient," explain the investigators.
