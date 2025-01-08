FPÖ warns against consultation: “No protection without a law”

Angerer's deputy, Josef Ofner, Mayor of Hüttenberg, launched an all-out attack at the press conference. "A hodgepodge of people are making the case for wind power in Carinthia. These are parties, NGOs and interest groups," says Ofner, who is particularly annoyed by the Chamber of Commerce. "This is financed with compulsory fees, the Federal Audit Office should take a look at this." The FPÖ had spent around 100,000 euros on advertisements, while the opponents had spent significantly more, according to Ofner. In conclusion, both Ofner and Angerer are in favor of a clear "YES".