New legal opinion
FPÖ warns against consultation: “No protection without a law”
The FPÖ is calling for the ban on wind power to be enshrined in a provincial law. According to the expert opinion, the announced ordinance would not achieve anything. Urgent call to vote "YES" on Sunday.
"After 44 years, Carinthia is once again dealing with the protection of the mountains. Back then there was a 'YES', hopefully again on Sunday," said FP leader Erwin Angerer, who focused on legal matters at a press conference on the consultation. "In his expert opinion, Professor Christoph Urtz makes it clear that an ordinance is not enough to protect the mountains from wind turbines."
FPÖ sees legal loopholes
The constitutional expert argues that the recently passed Energy Transition Act takes precedence over a planned ordinance. But that is not enough. "The law also de facto repealed the Visibility Ordinance. So there is currently no protection for Carinthia's mountains," says Angerer. "In addition, Urtz does not recognize any legal obligation for Carinthia to erect wind turbines at all." The FPÖ is therefore insisting that a ban be enacted as a provincial law - preferably with constitutional status.
The legal opinion clearly shows that the announced ordinance offers no legal protection against wind turbines.
FP-Chef Erwin Angerer
Bild: Rojsek-Wiedergut Uta
Angerer's deputy, Josef Ofner, Mayor of Hüttenberg, launched an all-out attack at the press conference. "A hodgepodge of people are making the case for wind power in Carinthia. These are parties, NGOs and interest groups," says Ofner, who is particularly annoyed by the Chamber of Commerce. "This is financed with compulsory fees, the Federal Audit Office should take a look at this." The FPÖ had spent around 100,000 euros on advertisements, while the opponents had spent significantly more, according to Ofner. In conclusion, both Ofner and Angerer are in favor of a clear "YES".
Gruber and Schuschnig disagree
The ÖVP disagrees with the legal presentation: "The legal opinion presented is completely wrong and far-fetched," said Deputy Governor Martin Gruber and Energy Spokesman Sebastian Schuschnig. "The planned regulation for strict wind power zoning is the only way to protect nature and ensure security of supply at the same time. The FPÖ continues to accept completely unsettling the people of Carinthia without need."
"It will happen quickly. We can quickly clarify how serious or honest the ÖVP is," explains FP leader Erwin Angerer. "There are three major sticking points that need to be clarified quickly." These are a possible EU deficit procedure, the de-industrialization of Austria and affordable living without additional burdens.
Point one must be resolved quickly, as the deadline for the decision is 17 January. "I hope it works. Chances of success can rise quickly or vanish into thin air," emphasizes Angerer. "New elections could be good for us, but it's about our civic responsibility."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.