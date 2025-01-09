Oberbank boss concerned
“We need to believe in ourselves”
40 years of independence were celebrated, after more than five years, UniCredit discontinued all proceedings - all this made 2024 a "very pleasing year" for Oberbank, emphasized Franz Gasselsberger. At the bank's business gala in Linz, the CEO appealed to personal responsibility, confidence and courageous politicians.
"2025 will not be an easy year. We are in the longest lasting recession since the Second World War. The population has clearly lost confidence and prefers to save. The KTM insolvency has increased the uncertainty once again" - these were the words Franz Gasselsberger used at the Oberbank Business Gala on Wednesday evening to describe the situation that is not only worrying the head of the Linz-based bank.
At the moment there is practically only bad news and we now have to break through this negative spiral with all our strength.
"We need a firm belief in the future and in ourselves. Confidence is essential for the success of our economy. Without a good mood, there will be no investment," said Gasselsberger. The bank manager also spoke of a dramatic loss of competitiveness: "We have become dependent on everything - on China, on energy and raw material imports, on insecure transportation routes and on America."
Supported by our high moral standards, we Europeans have mercilessly regulated our economy into the ground.
The 65-year-old calls for a Europe-first policy and quoted the words of John F. Kennedy: "You must ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." What did he mean by that? "You can't ask the state for support for everything. We have to learn to take responsibility again."
There is also a need for moderate collective bargaining and responsible consumers "who consider whether they really want to order everything online from China".
With a view to the new constellation in the government negotiations, he says: "We need courageous politicians who resist the temptation to make cheap political capital out of complex issues. To restore confidence in politics, the new federal government now needs credibility above all."
