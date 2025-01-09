Vorteilswelt
Oberbank boss concerned

“We need to believe in ourselves”

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 14:30

40 years of independence were celebrated, after more than five years, UniCredit discontinued all proceedings - all this made 2024 a "very pleasing year" for Oberbank, emphasized Franz Gasselsberger. At the bank's business gala in Linz, the CEO appealed to personal responsibility, confidence and courageous politicians.

"2025 will not be an easy year. We are in the longest lasting recession since the Second World War. The population has clearly lost confidence and prefers to save. The KTM insolvency has increased the uncertainty once again" - these were the words Franz Gasselsberger used at the Oberbank Business Gala on Wednesday evening to describe the situation that is not only worrying the head of the Linz-based bank.

Zitat Icon

At the moment there is practically only bad news and we now have to break through this negative spiral with all our strength.

Franz Gasselsberger fordert die Trendwende ein

"We need a firm belief in the future and in ourselves. Confidence is essential for the success of our economy. Without a good mood, there will be no investment," said Gasselsberger. The bank manager also spoke of a dramatic loss of competitiveness: "We have become dependent on everything - on China, on energy and raw material imports, on insecure transportation routes and on America."

Zitat Icon

Supported by our high moral standards, we Europeans have mercilessly regulated our economy into the ground.

Franz Gasselsberger mit einem sorgenvollen Blick auf Europa

The 65-year-old calls for a Europe-first policy and quoted the words of John F. Kennedy: "You must ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country." What did he mean by that? "You can't ask the state for support for everything. We have to learn to take responsibility again."

Franz Gasselsberger (2nd from left) with conductor Elisabeth Fuchs, Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg (2nd from right) and star soloist Andie Gabauer. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Franz Gasselsberger (2nd from left) with conductor Elisabeth Fuchs, Karl Theodor zu Guttenberg (2nd from right) and star soloist Andie Gabauer.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Oberbank Management Board members Florian Hagenauer, Isabella Lehner, Romana Thiem and Martin Seiter (from left to right) and Franz Gasselsberger hosted the business reception. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Oberbank Management Board members Florian Hagenauer, Isabella Lehner, Romana Thiem and Martin Seiter (from left to right) and Franz Gasselsberger hosted the business reception.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Trade grande dame Maria Pfeiffer and Fussl Managing Director Ernst Mayr. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Trade grande dame Maria Pfeiffer and Fussl Managing Director Ernst Mayr.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Internorm co-owner Anette Klinger and Leonhard Helbich-Poschacher. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Internorm co-owner Anette Klinger and Leonhard Helbich-Poschacher.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Team 7 owner Georg Emprechtinger enjoyed the evening with his son Stefan. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
Team 7 owner Georg Emprechtinger enjoyed the evening with his son Stefan.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)
KEBA CEO Christoph Knogler with his wife Sara (right) and Stefanie Lindstaedt (left), the founding president of the Linz Digital University, had a great time at the Donau-Forum. (Bild: Wenzel Markus)
KEBA CEO Christoph Knogler with his wife Sara (right) and Stefanie Lindstaedt (left), the founding president of the Linz Digital University, had a great time at the Donau-Forum.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus)

There is also a need for moderate collective bargaining and responsible consumers "who consider whether they really want to order everything online from China".

With a view to the new constellation in the government negotiations, he says: "We need courageous politicians who resist the temptation to make cheap political capital out of complex issues. To restore confidence in politics, the new federal government now needs credibility above all."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
