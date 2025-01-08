"Can only come from Duckburg"

Luiz can undoubtedly look back on an impressive career, having played for Paris St. Germain, Benfica, Arsenal and Chelsea. The 57-time team player also celebrated the Champions League title with the Blues in 2012. Luiz spent the last three years defending for Flamengo in his home country and has been without a club since 1 January, meaning that instead of a fictitious move to Austria, the end of his career is just around the corner. "This news can only come from Duckburg. We are in the fortunate position of having an academy with great young players, which is where our focus must lie. We are also very well positioned in defense. But I have always held David Luiz in high esteem, he has won many titles at the top level," says President Kurt Gollowitzer.