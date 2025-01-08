Message a "duck"
Luiz to Austria? Just a premature April Fool’s joke
Media fuss about David Luiz. The Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" has linked the Brazilian with the Violets. The report turned out to be a "hoax", but it made it to the neighboring country.
The rumor mill boils over during the transfer season, as it does every six months. New speculation and dubious reports do the rounds every day. However, the Portuguese newspaper "A bola" has now gone one better and topped it all off!
According to the paper, Wiener Austria wants to bring the Brazilian David Luiz to Favoriten. No joke, but it made the fans laugh on social media ...
- "Today must be April 1st, there's no other explanation."
- "I always knew that the Christ Child would bring us a belated Christmas present. He's the missing piece of the puzzle in our team. Joking aside, that's absolutely ridiculous."
"Can only come from Duckburg"
Luiz can undoubtedly look back on an impressive career, having played for Paris St. Germain, Benfica, Arsenal and Chelsea. The 57-time team player also celebrated the Champions League title with the Blues in 2012. Luiz spent the last three years defending for Flamengo in his home country and has been without a club since 1 January, meaning that instead of a fictitious move to Austria, the end of his career is just around the corner. "This news can only come from Duckburg. We are in the fortunate position of having an academy with great young players, which is where our focus must lie. We are also very well positioned in defense. But I have always held David Luiz in high esteem, he has won many titles at the top level," says President Kurt Gollowitzer.
Nevertheless, the dubious report spread quickly - as is no longer conceivable in this day and age. Even the German newspaper "Bild" ran the headline: "David Luiz to Austria Vienna?" The Violets have not (yet) made a move on the transfer market, but on Wednesday Austria took off on a ten-day training camp in Belek. David Luiz is not expected in Turkey ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
