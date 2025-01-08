Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Message a "duck"

Luiz to Austria? Just a premature April Fool’s joke

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 14:38

Media fuss about David Luiz. The Portuguese newspaper "A Bola" has linked the Brazilian with the Violets. The report turned out to be a "hoax", but it made it to the neighboring country.

0 Kommentare

The rumor mill boils over during the transfer season, as it does every six months. New speculation and dubious reports do the rounds every day. However, the Portuguese newspaper "A bola" has now gone one better and topped it all off!

According to the paper, Wiener Austria wants to bring the Brazilian David Luiz to Favoriten. No joke, but it made the fans laugh on social media ...

  • "Today must be April 1st, there's no other explanation."
  • "I always knew that the Christ Child would bring us a belated Christmas present. He's the missing piece of the puzzle in our team. Joking aside, that's absolutely ridiculous."

"Can only come from Duckburg"
Luiz can undoubtedly look back on an impressive career, having played for Paris St. Germain, Benfica, Arsenal and Chelsea. The 57-time team player also celebrated the Champions League title with the Blues in 2012. Luiz spent the last three years defending for Flamengo in his home country and has been without a club since 1 January, meaning that instead of a fictitious move to Austria, the end of his career is just around the corner. "This news can only come from Duckburg. We are in the fortunate position of having an academy with great young players, which is where our focus must lie. We are also very well positioned in defense. But I have always held David Luiz in high esteem, he has won many titles at the top level," says President Kurt Gollowitzer.

The German newspaper "Bild" also ran a headline about the Luiz rumor on Wednesday. (Bild: Screenshot/Bild.de)
The German newspaper "Bild" also ran a headline about the Luiz rumor on Wednesday.
(Bild: Screenshot/Bild.de)

Nevertheless, the dubious report spread quickly - as is no longer conceivable in this day and age. Even the German newspaper "Bild" ran the headline: "David Luiz to Austria Vienna?" The Violets have not (yet) made a move on the transfer market, but on Wednesday Austria took off on a ten-day training camp in Belek. David Luiz is not expected in Turkey ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Lukas Schneider
Lukas Schneider
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf