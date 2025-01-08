Fact checkers criticize Zuckerberg’s U-turn

Concerns about election interference

In view of upcoming elections in several European countries, the network warned of increasing election interference by foreign actors if the fight against disinformation is reduced. The EU must therefore stick to enforcing its own laws, "even if other countries exert pressure". The EFCSN encourages the European Union to "stand up to political pressure" and not be deterred in its efforts to stop the spread of misinformation and disinformation on major online platforms, it said.