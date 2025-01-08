Vorteilswelt
Sensational transfer

Brunold moves to serial champion St. Pölten

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 11:45

The next player is leaving women's Bundesliga club Lustenau/Dornbirn! After numerous legionnaires had already turned their backs on the Ländle club, now a real veteran, attacker Carina Brunold, is also leaving and moving to St. Pölten. A transfer that had already been in the pipeline...

"Of course it's a farewell with a heavy heart, after all I've grown up with this club over the last six years," admits striker Carina Brunold, who is leaving women's Bundesliga club Lustenau/Dornbirn with immediate effect. "Many friendships have also developed over the years, but hopefully they'll stay even when I'm no longer playing here."

Carina Brunold scored four goals in the fall. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Carina Brunold scored four goals in the fall.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)
She wants to take the next steps in St. Pölten. (Bild: ÖFB/Benjamin Reischl)
She wants to take the next steps in St. Pölten.
(Bild: ÖFB/Benjamin Reischl)

Contact already in the summer
It is already clear where the 22-year-old will go next. "I've signed a contract with SKN St. Pölten," reveals Brunold, who already completed her training with the serial champions and current league leaders of the Admiral Frauenbundesliga on Tuesday. "There was initial contact back in the summer, but it was still too early for me after my cruciate ligament rupture. But now that I'm back in top shape and have also completed my bachelor's degree in nutritional science, now is the right time for me."

Competition as an incentive
The competition that awaits the Champions League starter doesn't bother Carina. "I'm convinced that competition makes you better," emphasizes the attacker, who scored four times in the Bundesliga in the autumn and wants to make her mark with the Wolves. "I also want to recommend myself for a place in the ÖFB team with strong performances." She wishes Lustenau, who have been in crisis recently, only the best, "and that they manage to stay in the league."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Weihs
Peter Weihs
