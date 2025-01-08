Brunold moves to serial champion St. Pölten

Contact already in the summer

It is already clear where the 22-year-old will go next. "I've signed a contract with SKN St. Pölten," reveals Brunold, who already completed her training with the serial champions and current league leaders of the Admiral Frauenbundesliga on Tuesday. "There was initial contact back in the summer, but it was still too early for me after my cruciate ligament rupture. But now that I'm back in top shape and have also completed my bachelor's degree in nutritional science, now is the right time for me."