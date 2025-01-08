Ländle record winner
Only two Olympic heroes are still ahead of Pinkelnig
With her 16th individual victory in the World Cup, Eva Pinkelnig recently equaled the mark of ÖSV record winner Daniela Iraschko-Stolz. The 36-year-old is also right at the top in terms of World Cup victories in her home region of Vorarlberg - although the Dornbirn native is currently three wins short of the number one spot.
"It's a huge honor for me to be mentioned in the same breath as the grande dame of ski jumping," said Eva Pinkelnig after winning in Villach on Monday, now holding 16 individual victories in the World Cup like ORF expert Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, making her the most successful ÖSV jumper in history. Although she is actually already the sole number one: while Iraschko-Stolz needed a total of eight seasons for her 16 successes, the Dornbirn native has reached this mark after less than five years.
A mark that makes the overall World Cup winner of the 2022/23 season one of the absolute greats of Vorarlberg winter sports. Only very, very few have achieved more than ten individual World Cup victories in their sport.
One of them: luge athlete Thomas Steu. The 30-year-old from Bludenz has celebrated twelve individual victories in the doubles to date - plus two successes in the sprint and five with the team relay. Pinkelnig has 16 individual victories to his name, plus four with the ÖSV team.
Only two Montafoners have celebrated more often. In his unique career, Alessandro "Izzi" Hämmerle has not only won Olympic gold in 2022 and World Championship silver in 2021, but also 18 individual victories in the World Cup, plus one success in the team with Markus Schairer.
Wachter is (still) number one
However, Anita Wachter is still the most successful Ländle athlete. The 1988 Calgary Olympic champion has won 14 giant slaloms, two super-Gs and two combined races as well as a slalom. However, her 19 World Cup victories seem to be within reach - both for the 36-year-old Pinkelnig and the 31-year-old Hämmerle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
