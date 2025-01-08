Only two Olympic heroes are still ahead of Pinkelnig

"It's a huge honor for me to be mentioned in the same breath as the grande dame of ski jumping," said Eva Pinkelnig after winning in Villach on Monday, now holding 16 individual victories in the World Cup like ORF expert Daniela Iraschko-Stolz, making her the most successful ÖSV jumper in history. Although she is actually already the sole number one: while Iraschko-Stolz needed a total of eight seasons for her 16 successes, the Dornbirn native has reached this mark after less than five years.