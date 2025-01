Markus Mader welcomes his Lustenau team to spring

All men on board soon

"It's been a long break, so of course we're really looking forward to getting back on the pitch. We're all eager to get started and are looking forward to getting going again. Today we were busy with tests. Tomorrow will be the first training session with the ball. The preparation will be a mix of fitness and tactical sessions. We want to prepare ourselves in the best possible way over the coming weeks for the start in February," said coach Markus Mader, who also briefly commented on the personnel at the start: "We still have one or two injured players. But it looks good that we'll soon have all the players back on board."