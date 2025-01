When men are completely on their own

From one minute to the next, she was no longer there. After 52 years of marriage, Pauline F. left her husband forever. The 78-year-old died completely unexpectedly - diagnosed with sudden cardiac death. "She said she still had work to do in the garden," recalls Siegfried F. (both names changed). When she didn't come back after a while, he went to check - and found his wife dead. A world collapsed for the 79-year-old. The worst thing for him: "I was no longer able to say goodbye to her."