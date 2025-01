Hinteregger sweating towards his comeback

Of the winter transfers, English winger Keanan Bennetts and defensive all-rounder Denzel Owusu, who like Hinteregger was signed back in November, were also on board for the first 2025 squad. The arrival of the fourth new signing, midfielder Steven Juncaj, from the USA was delayed due to a snowstorm. "We are firmly convinced that the new players will not only help us in terms of width," emphasized Klagenfurt's sporting director Günther Gorenzel. "This will increase the internal competition, nobody can sit back."