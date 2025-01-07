It’s about 60 centimeters: House threatened with demolition

Mayor rejects

So it has been standing in its place for more than 40 years. A few years ago, the family renovated it extensively. Suddenly it turned out that the building was 60 centimetres too high. That is why it is threatened with demolition. "We are stunned", say the couple. According to § 70 of the Lower Austrian building regulations, the house could have been legalized by an amnesty from the mayor. But he did not want to. In the meantime, the building authority's rejection in the 2nd instance has fluttered into the house. The couple found out that their complaint would not be upheld during a dog walk in the village, where a member of the municipal council was chatting.