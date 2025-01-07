Posse about buildings
It’s about 60 centimeters: House threatened with demolition
The official whinny can't whinny in anger. Because the residential and commercial building of a family in Hagenbrunn, Lower Austria, was 60 cm too high, it is threatened with demolition 40 years later. For the owner, this is a threat to his livelihood. He wants to fight on.
Hagenbrunn is a tranquil community on the northern edge of the Bisamberg near the Vienna city limits, a leisure paradise and popular wine tavern. All seems well with the world here. But not for everyone. Hannes and Sonja Wagner are facing the ruins of their existence. For two years, they have been trembling for their home, which also houses the owner's ceramics factory. Hannes Wagner produces clay vessels based on antique models, including urns.
Approved in the 1980s
The story: when the building was erected by his father in the 1980s, he was just seven years old. At the time, his father received planning permission and then a permit from the local authority to use the completed building. The house only passed to his son much later.
Mayor rejects
So it has been standing in its place for more than 40 years. A few years ago, the family renovated it extensively. Suddenly it turned out that the building was 60 centimetres too high. That is why it is threatened with demolition. "We are stunned", say the couple. According to § 70 of the Lower Austrian building regulations, the house could have been legalized by an amnesty from the mayor. But he did not want to. In the meantime, the building authority's rejection in the 2nd instance has fluttered into the house. The couple found out that their complaint would not be upheld during a dog walk in the village, where a member of the municipal council was chatting.
Hannes and Sonja Wagner suspect harassment by the mayor. It was probably something personal. "Due to the clear legal situation, we are looking forward to the further course of the proceedings through the regional court," says the family, who are nevertheless combative.
Everything must be in order.
Michael Oberschil, Bürgermeister von Hagenbrunn
Hagenbrunn's mayor Michael Oberschil (ÖVP) in response to a question from "Krone": "It's not about the 'Hüttn' being completely demolished. It's not about a total demolition. The courts will decide what happens. We have to stand on the side of the law. We don't want to destroy anyone. But everything must be in order."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.