“It should be the most relaxed World Ski Championships ever”

"Our slope team is going full throttle"

Phleps said that the period from October to the end of December had been used very well for preparations. The final construction phase of the stadium is now beginning and the official acceptance will take place at the end of January. Bartl Gensbichler, Head of Sport at Saalbach 2025 and President of the Salzburg State Ski Association (SLSV), also exuded optimism. "We are well prepared. The winter has started well and we are relatively advanced with snowmaking. Our piste team is working flat out and the weather gods are also helping us. We will start with high safety from January 20."