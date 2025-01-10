How can you recognize endometriosis?

Prof. Dr. Friedrich Gill, specialist in gynaecology and obstetrics from Vienna: " In endometriosis, the lining of the uterus settles in the small pelvis, on or in the ovaries, bowel, bladder and, in rare cases, in the lungs. Physiologically, it is normally located in the uterine cavity and is "bled" every month or so during menstruation to give a fertilized egg the opportunity to implant in the newly formed mucous membrane. If the endometrium is located atypically in the uterine musculature, this is referred to as adenomyosis.