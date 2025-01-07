40 percent of the perpetrators without a German passport!

While the proportion of the foreign population in Berlin is comparatively low, it was significantly higher on New Year's Eve for crimes such as attacks on police officers or serious damage to property. According to the police, a total of 670 suspects were arrested. Of these, 406 were of German nationality and 264 of another nationality. How many of the Germans apprehended also have a migration background is not determined and reported in the report. According to the report, almost 40 percent of suspects (39.4 percent to be precise) do not have a German passport. The proportion of people without German citizenship in Berlin is only 24.4 percent.