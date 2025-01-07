Riots in Berlin
40 percent of the perpetrators without a German passport!
Brutal attacks, illegal fireworks, destruction! The Berlin police's record on New Year's Eve is shocking: 1453 crimes in just one night. Particularly explosive: 40 percent of the suspects did not have a German passport. A scandal that reignites the debate about integration and security.
One week after the turbulent New Year's Eve, the Berlin police have presented their report - and the shocking figures justify the thorough follow-up work: 1453 "typical New Year's Eve" crimes were registered - a significant increase of 125 cases compared to the previous year.
While the proportion of the foreign population in Berlin is comparatively low, it was significantly higher on New Year's Eve for crimes such as attacks on police officers or serious damage to property. According to the police, a total of 670 suspects were arrested. Of these, 406 were of German nationality and 264 of another nationality. How many of the Germans apprehended also have a migration background is not determined and reported in the report. According to the report, almost 40 percent of suspects (39.4 percent to be precise) do not have a German passport. The proportion of people without German citizenship in Berlin is only 24.4 percent.
New Year's Eve riots in Berlin
The most important figures at a glance:
1453 crimes were registered between December 31, 2024, 6 p.m., and January 1, 2025, 6 a.m., including:
531 damage to property
274 violations of the Weapons Act
241 bodily injuries
54 violations of the Explosives Act
- 670 suspects, including 406 Germans and 264 other nationals, were identified.
2 arrest warrants were issued directly.
44 police officers injured, including 17 through criminal offenses and 8 through pyrotechnics.
58 attacks on police or rescue workers were reported.
40 suspects, including 11 juveniles and even one child.
7 tons of illegal pyrotechnics were seized, including 20 ball bombs, 944 rounds of pyrotechnic ammunition and several alarm guns.
This disproportionate distribution is once again causing heated debate - "alarming", according to security circles. Critics speak of a failure of integration policy.
According to investigators, 40 of the suspects are said to have attacked police officers. They include 16 adults, 12 adolescents (18 to 20 years old) and 11 young people (14 to 17 years old) as well as one child. According to the police, 21 of the suspects are German nationals and 19 are of a different nationality.
According to the police, there were 531 cases of damage to property and 274 violations of the Weapons Act. With 241 cases, the police also registered a striking number of bodily injuries. Violations of the Explosives Act were registered 54 times. However, the police also emphasized that one suspect could often have committed several crimes.
"New Year's Eve confused with war"
A total of 44 police officers were injured during the operation on New Year's Eve. In the previous year, there were 54 police officers - and that was out of 1328 crimes typical of New Year's Eve. One particularly frightening incident occurred in the Prenzlauer Berg district of Berlin: a police officer was seriously injured in the leg by an illegal firework. He had to undergo emergency surgery. A colleague was also injured in the hand by shrapnel.
"That's one of the low points of the night", explains police spokesman Florian Nath. Police officers were also targeted with pyrotechnics by bystanders at an intersection, after other groups had been shooting fireworks at each other throughout the evening. "We've never seen anything like it. They've confused New Year's Eve with war!"
7 tons of illegal pyrotechnics
In the run-up to New Year's Eve, the police were already on the move in the city area after the official sale of fireworks began on 28 December 2024. According to the police, a total of almost 7 tons of illegal pyrotechnics - including 20 so-called ball bombs - were confiscated.
