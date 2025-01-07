If you use the public transport app often, you travel cheaper

Climate ticket remains the mega-seller

With the expansion of digital ticket sales and the extended FAIRTIQ app, buying tickets in the vehicle has basically become obsolete - although this option will remain. However, it is also a fact that this is the most expensive way to use public transport: if you start your journey with the FAIRTIQ app before boarding the bus, you save the vehicle surcharge of 50 cents and increase your discount levels at the same time. By far the cheapest way to travel is of course with the "KlimaTicket VMOBIL". Around 86,000 people in the country already have a "season ticket" for public transport, including many schoolchildren and apprentices, for whom there are special rates.