New bonus levels:
If you use the public transport app often, you travel cheaper
The Vorarlberg Transport Association is further expanding digital ticket sales via the FAIRTIQ app. New bonus levels are designed to make using public transport even more attractive. Of course, the climate ticket remains the cheapest.
Six years ago, the FAIRTIQ app was introduced in Ländle, which allows public transport tickets to be conveniently purchased on a cell phone. Two swipes - one at the start of the journey and one at the end - on the smartphone display are all it takes, billing and debiting take place automatically, with the app always determining the cheapest fare. The pioneering project has become a real hit: In 2024 alone, more than one million train and bus journeys were made in Vorarlberg using the FAIRTIQ app - an increase of 17% compared to the previous year.
Up to 30 percent discount
Over the years, the app has been continuously expanded and improved. Since 2024, for example, it has been possible to add four more people to the journey and simply book the ticket for all fellow travelers. Another evolutionary step is now imminent: With the introduction of the new bonus levels, bus and train travel is now even cheaper. The bonus increases with every journey made via the FAIRTIQ app: Five percent discount on journeys is already available from the fourth active day of the month, from the eighth day it is already ten percent and 30 percent discount is available from the 12th day.
Climate ticket remains the mega-seller
With the expansion of digital ticket sales and the extended FAIRTIQ app, buying tickets in the vehicle has basically become obsolete - although this option will remain. However, it is also a fact that this is the most expensive way to use public transport: if you start your journey with the FAIRTIQ app before boarding the bus, you save the vehicle surcharge of 50 cents and increase your discount levels at the same time. By far the cheapest way to travel is of course with the "KlimaTicket VMOBIL". Around 86,000 people in the country already have a "season ticket" for public transport, including many schoolchildren and apprentices, for whom there are special rates.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
