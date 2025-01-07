Paschke sums up: “It’s not my fault either”

DSV holds on to Horngacher

However, the 55-year-old Tyrolean does not have to worry about his job, as DSV sports director Horst Hüttel emphasized in Bischofshofen. "The coaching question is not an issue for us at the moment. He has our full confidence," said Hüttel, referring to "an open-ended contract". Horngacher has been coaching the German jumpers since 2019 and the team has won numerous medals at the World Championships and Winter Olympics under him. However, the German Ski Association has been waiting for an overall victory at the Four Hills Tournament since Sven Hannawald's triumph in 2002.