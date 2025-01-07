Disappointing tour
Paschke sums up: “It’s not my fault either”
Hanging heads among the German ski jumpers after a disappointing Four Hills Tournament. Pius Paschke, who was still leading the overall World Cup at Christmas and only finished sixth in the end, draws a sobering conclusion.
"A few things weren't bad," the DSV eagle told RTL/ntv. "But the fact that Stefan Kraft jumps so well, for example, is not my fault. You have to be honest about that."
Kraft had not yet jumped like he does now in Titisee-Neustadt (mid-December, note). "And a Jan Hörl or a Daniel Tschofenig weren't as consistent as they are now in the tour either," said the 34-year-old. "These are things you can't influence."
DSV coach Stefan Horngacher summed up: "You could see relatively quickly that Austria is overpowering. They simply dominated everything and it was not only difficult for us, but also for all the other nations to get there. Nobody managed to do that. So we have to see Paschke's sixth place as very positive."
DSV holds on to Horngacher
However, the 55-year-old Tyrolean does not have to worry about his job, as DSV sports director Horst Hüttel emphasized in Bischofshofen. "The coaching question is not an issue for us at the moment. He has our full confidence," said Hüttel, referring to "an open-ended contract". Horngacher has been coaching the German jumpers since 2019 and the team has won numerous medals at the World Championships and Winter Olympics under him. However, the German Ski Association has been waiting for an overall victory at the Four Hills Tournament since Sven Hannawald's triumph in 2002.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.