"Clearly a mistake"
Tencent classified as a “Chinese military company”
The US Department of Defense has classified Chinese tech giant Tencent and battery manufacturer CATL as companies linked to the Chinese military. This is according to a list of Chinese military companies operating in the USA published on Tuesday. China sharply criticized the USA and accused the United States of "suppression".
China firmly rejects "the unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies", Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said in Beijing on Tuesday. "We urge the US side to immediately change its wrong practices," he added. The US was generalizing the "concept of national security" and thus restricting China's "high-quality development", Guo complained. China would "take the necessary measures to resolutely protect the rights of Chinese companies".
Tencent, based in Shenzhen in southern China, has been in existence since 1998 and is now one of the country's leading technology groups. Tencent owns the super app WeChat, for example. CATL, for its part, manufactures more than a third of the batteries sold worldwide for electric vehicles, which are used in models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai.
Tencent and CATL speak of a "mistake"
The inclusion of Tencent on the US list is "clearly a mistake", said a company spokesperson. Tencent is "not a military company or supplier". "Unlike sanctions or export controls, this list has no impact on our business," the spokesperson continued. "However, we will work with the Ministry of Defense to clear up any misunderstandings."
CATL also spoke of a "mistake". The company is not involved in any activities related to the military, CATL explained.
Inclusion on the US list has no direct legal consequences for the companies, but can have an impact on their reputation. Companies listed there have already taken legal action against the classification in the past.
