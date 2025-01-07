Tencent classified as a “Chinese military company”

Tencent, based in Shenzhen in southern China, has been in existence since 1998 and is now one of the country's leading technology groups. Tencent owns the super app WeChat, for example. CATL, for its part, manufactures more than a third of the batteries sold worldwide for electric vehicles, which are used in models from Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda and Hyundai.