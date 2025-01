Addict took drugs in the police toilet

Emergency in the toilet

When the Slovakian asked to go to the toilet, the officers naturally complied with his request. But soon there were "smoke signals" from the toilet. The Slovakian was unabashedly smoking a crack pipe with crystal meth, which he had smuggled in hidden in his backside. Presumably this also led to a medical incident and the 45-year-old had to be taken to the Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck.