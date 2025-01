How SPÖ leader Andreas Babler bends the truth

"Thank you for nothing", Andreas Babler quietly, but clearly audibly, shouted at Doris Bures during the pre-Christmas round of negotiations. The third President of the National Council, the powerful SPÖ politician, had previously given a short, incendiary speech on the need for reforms due to the economic crisis in Austria. While the ÖVP and Neos negotiators reacted with approval and nodding, Babler was visibly outraged. It was scenes like this that made it clear to everyone in the talks just how divided the SPÖ was in the government negotiations. In the end, it was the wing around Babler that set the tone.