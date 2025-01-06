Altach start training
Lukas Fridrikas promises eight goals for the spring
On Epiphany Day, Bundesliga bottom side SCR Altach were finally ready for their first training session after the holidays. Alongside new signings Benedikt Zech and Florian Dietz as well as returnee Ousmane Diawara, Lukas Fridrikas was also present. And he was particularly motivated for the spring.
Altach coach Fabio Ingolitsch welcomed two new signings, a player returning from loan and a test player at yesterday's training kick-off at Schnabelholz. Leonardo Lukacevic and Lukas Fadinger missed the first training session due to illness. Lincoln is still in Brazil for examinations. Salif Tietietta is continuing his rehab after tearing his cruciate ligament. "Our task for the preparation is to further improve our system of play. We also have to create the physical prerequisites for this," Ingolitsch sets out the route.
"I'm delighted to be back home after more than five years," said Benedikt Zech from Ludesch, who completed his move from Poland to the Ländle before the start of training. Cologne loanee Florian Dietz was also already there, as was Ousmane Diawara, who returned from a loan spell in Finland and scored seven goals in 21 games for Finnish champions Kuopion Palloseura. Only the next few weeks will tell whether it will be enough for Altach. Steve Noode, a 19-year-old central defender from Schalke 04, is on trial in the Rheindorf.
Goals are in demand
Altach's fate will depend on the goals they score. Lukas Fridrikas is one of the hopefuls and has set himself a personal goal for the spring: "I'm eight goals short of my season goal of ten, which I've set myself for the spring." The new style of play propagated by coach Fabio Ingolitsch suits him: "I need a lot of contact with the ball to play well. That should suit me in the spring."
Visit with mom Ausra
The 28-year-old spent his vacation in Germany with his girlfriend Rieke Tietz on 30 December and also visited his mother Ausra, who lives in Bremen. She works in a fitness studio there and also does the bookkeeping and organization for her partner's fashion company.
