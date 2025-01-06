Lukas Fridrikas promises eight goals for the spring

"I'm delighted to be back home after more than five years," said Benedikt Zech from Ludesch, who completed his move from Poland to the Ländle before the start of training. Cologne loanee Florian Dietz was also already there, as was Ousmane Diawara, who returned from a loan spell in Finland and scored seven goals in 21 games for Finnish champions Kuopion Palloseura. Only the next few weeks will tell whether it will be enough for Altach. Steve Noode, a 19-year-old central defender from Schalke 04, is on trial in the Rheindorf.