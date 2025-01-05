"New way of life"
After diet announcement: Littler changes his diet
Newly crowned world darts champion Luke Littler is changing his diet - at least a little ...
Luke Littler is the youngest ever World Darts Champion after the 17-year-old defeated Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the final.
To continue his success, Littler seems to have taken the words of darts legend and two-time world champion Dennis Priestley (74) to heart. Before the World Championship final, Priestley said: "As long as he's young, Littler can get away with a lot of unprofessional, bad habits. He probably can't see them now because he's still a kid. He should look at the development of Luke Humphries and lose some weight. To stay on the darts treadmill, maybe he needs to get on a treadmill himself."
"When I'm done with the games, even if I stay up late, I just don't eat. That's my new way of life."
Luke Littler
In the UK, presenter Adil Ray had also caused a scandal. "I have to say, and this may not be very popular, that I'm a bit worried about Luke. He's 17 and already looks like a dart player. But that's what he is. If I was his mom and dad, I mean, he's kind of ... look at him," he said. He then apologized on camera for his statements.
Advice from the manager
Littler loves fast food. "It's not seen as a good thing. Dart players get what they want (in terms of food), really," he is quoted as saying by English media. He also takes advice from his manager Martin Foulds. Littler explains: "My manager says: 'When you've finished your games, it can be 23 or midnight, then it's all fast food'. So I have to look after myself and eat before the game."
Littler continues: "When I'm done with the games, even if I stay up late, I just don't eat. That's my new way of life."
Dangerous attitude
The teenager's favorite foods are kebabs and pizza. Sport is not yet on his agenda. Instead, he is sure to spend many more hours playing Xbox (Microsoft signed a sponsorship deal with him before the World Cup). Littler is (still) relying on his skills. "Because I have my talent, I no longer have to train for hours on end. The hard work has paid off and I no longer have to overexert myself," he said in an interview with "Daily Sport" last February. However, resting on your laurels has hurt many an athlete ...
