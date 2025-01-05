After diet announcement: Littler changes his diet

Dangerous attitude

The teenager's favorite foods are kebabs and pizza. Sport is not yet on his agenda. Instead, he is sure to spend many more hours playing Xbox (Microsoft signed a sponsorship deal with him before the World Cup). Littler is (still) relying on his skills. "Because I have my talent, I no longer have to train for hours on end. The hard work has paid off and I no longer have to overexert myself," he said in an interview with "Daily Sport" last February. However, resting on your laurels has hurt many an athlete ...