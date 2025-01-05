Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"New way of life"

After diet announcement: Littler changes his diet

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 11:31

Newly crowned world darts champion Luke Littler is changing his diet - at least a little ...

0 Kommentare

Luke Littler is the youngest ever World Darts Champion after the 17-year-old defeated Michael van Gerwen 7-3 in the final.

To continue his success, Littler seems to have taken the words of darts legend and two-time world champion Dennis Priestley (74) to heart. Before the World Championship final, Priestley said: "As long as he's young, Littler can get away with a lot of unprofessional, bad habits. He probably can't see them now because he's still a kid. He should look at the development of Luke Humphries and lose some weight. To stay on the darts treadmill, maybe he needs to get on a treadmill himself."

Zitat Icon

"When I'm done with the games, even if I stay up late, I just don't eat. That's my new way of life."

Luke Littler

In the UK, presenter Adil Ray had also caused a scandal. "I have to say, and this may not be very popular, that I'm a bit worried about Luke. He's 17 and already looks like a dart player. But that's what he is. If I was his mom and dad, I mean, he's kind of ... look at him," he said. He then apologized on camera for his statements.

Luke Littler (Bild: AFP or licensors)
Luke Littler
(Bild: AFP or licensors)

Advice from the manager
Littler loves fast food. "It's not seen as a good thing. Dart players get what they want (in terms of food), really," he is quoted as saying by English media. He also takes advice from his manager Martin Foulds. Littler explains: "My manager says: 'When you've finished your games, it can be 23 or midnight, then it's all fast food'. So I have to look after myself and eat before the game."

Littler continues: "When I'm done with the games, even if I stay up late, I just don't eat. That's my new way of life."

Dangerous attitude
The teenager's favorite foods are kebabs and pizza. Sport is not yet on his agenda. Instead, he is sure to spend many more hours playing Xbox (Microsoft signed a sponsorship deal with him before the World Cup). Littler is (still) relying on his skills. "Because I have my talent, I no longer have to train for hours on end. The hard work has paid off and I no longer have to overexert myself," he said in an interview with "Daily Sport" last February. However, resting on your laurels has hurt many an athlete ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf