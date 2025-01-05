ÖVP grandees took the back door to crisis meeting

New elections would mean a standstill and that would also be risky in terms of the economic situation. "We also have to look at it from this perspective and say, presumably together with the Federal President, it's his turn to say what is really necessary for the Republic and for reasons of state and what is not. And that is by no means an easy situation. This withdrawal by various people, which actually annoys me in retrospect, is triggering half a national crisis and that is not sensible."