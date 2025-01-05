Schellhorn did not go far enough in negotiations

In view of this, would he perhaps have preferred to leave the talks earlier? "No," says Schellhorn quite clearly in response to the corresponding "Krone" question. In the final days of the negotiations, however, there were more setbacks than progress, which is why the exit was the right decision. "The SPÖ was not interested in reforms, the ÖVP did not want to upset its provincial governors," reports Schellhorn. This meant that no major reforms were possible.