Lasagne and eggnog as a reward for triumph

"I'll have lasagna in the evening, that's my favorite dish," Kraft beamed into the ORF microphone. And because such a big victory "naturally requires a toast", he will "serve a round of egg liqueur on the bus on the way to Bischofshofen", assured "Kraftl". His wife had brought him the fine drink to the hotel. There, in the hotel, it would be longer anyway. Celebration, regeneration, massage and then departure to Bischofshofen, the last tour stop - it would be a long evening for Stefan Kraft.