Rental scooter parking offenders must now pay a fine

Offenses will be fined 15 euros

The operators must now ask their parking offenders to pay, as dott (formerly tier) Country Manager Martin Skerlan confirmed in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper: "The city wants irregular behavior to be demonstrably sanctioned, which is why we have been asked to introduce parking fines." From now on, a fine of 15 euros will therefore be payable if rental scooters are not parked in the marked parking spaces in zones with fixed parking spaces or are parked illegally in the rest of the city.