Graz get going
Storm
Double winners Sturm started the new year on Friday. A short preparation now awaits the Säumel eleven, on Monday the team from Graz will take off for the camp in Marbella. Without Sarkaria, who is looking for a club. But still with Biereth, whose departure to the Principality is only a matter of time.
The sun was shining over Messendorf when head coach Jürgen Säumel, Michael Madl and Co. stepped onto the training center pitch at 2.26 pm. Sturm started their spring preparations on Friday with 20 outfield players. One good news: Goalkeeper Scherpen was also back on the pitch after his knee operation. Gregory Wüthrich (still) had to miss out due to a cold.
Otherwise, everyone was on board and there were also two new faces on the coaching staff in the form of ex-Hartberg players Kevin Maritschnegg and Christoph Glashüttner. "I was really pleased to get going again. We have a short preparation time, with the Champions League game at Atalanta Bergamo starting in 20 days," said Säumel, who already lost two players during the winter break: Gazibegovic (Cologne) and Yardımcı (back to Hoffenheim).
Some fans fear that the Ilz club will continue to "poach" from the Blacks and snatch up key players. But the "Steirerkrone" can give the all-clear, having learned from Hoffenheim that no more Sturm players will be brought in!
However, this does not mean that there will be no more departures. Goal scorer Biereth is being courted by Monaco - Sturm's sporting director Michael Parensen on the hottest transfer rumor these days: "As I said, there is always contact with a lot of clubs, whether Monaco is among them, I will neither confirm nor deny that now."
For Leon it is of course an opportunity, now there is less competition and he can prove himself.
Sturms Sportchef Michael Parensen
But French newspapers already know: Biereth's departure to the principality is already much more concrete! The goal-getter can look forward to a 5-year contract, Sturm is in the driving seat in the negotiations and is currently demanding a transfer fee of almost 20 million euros! If Biereth moves on, the attack will be upgraded, but not otherwise. The loss of Yardımcı will not be compensated. However, Polish striker Wlodarczyk, who is actually on loan to Italian Serie B club Salernitana until the summer, could return now.
Leon Grgic also gets his chance. According to Parensen, the striker jewel will not be loaned out. "For Leon, of course, it's an opportunity, now there's less competition and he can prove himself. He still has to bring in a certain looseness. I believe that he can then get playing time," says the sporting director, who denies reports from Bulgaria that Sturm is in transfer talks with Levksi Sofia regarding midfielder Marin Petkov. "I am not negotiating with any Bulgarian club."
