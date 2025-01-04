Leon Grgic also gets his chance. According to Parensen, the striker jewel will not be loaned out. "For Leon, of course, it's an opportunity, now there's less competition and he can prove himself. He still has to bring in a certain looseness. I believe that he can then get playing time," says the sporting director, who denies reports from Bulgaria that Sturm is in transfer talks with Levksi Sofia regarding midfielder Marin Petkov. "I am not negotiating with any Bulgarian club."