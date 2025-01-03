Smooth sailing into the Linz election campaign finale

Little headwind arose

Nevertheless, even if the chances of the other parties are marginal, the candidates engaged in a passionate and gentle debate. Gerlinde Grünn (KPÖ), who has been on the municipal council for 15 years, called for better administration: "It is undisputed that the city has a great responsibility for the people who live here." Lorenz Potocnik, top candidate for the Linz+ list, is very visionary: "We have to look to the future in order to pursue a solid location policy. We have to think big." Green candidate Eva Schobesberger complained that past mistakes are now becoming apparent when it comes to the location. She wants to rebuild the city in a climate-friendly way. Neos candidate Redlhammer is in favor of control and a humble policy. And he sees potential for savings in the city's finances: "We don't need to spend 300,000 euros on flower boxes."