Criticism of the government
Why the Syrians don’t want to go home yet
The Assad regime is history. For many Syrians in Austria, the dictator was the main reason for fleeing. Nevertheless, only a few dozen have returned home. Many still do not want to go home and are not sparing in their criticism of the government.
Around 100,000 Syrians are currently living in Austria, most of them in Vienna. Many cited fleeing the Assad regime as their reason for seeking asylum. That is history. What is preventing the refugees from returning? The federal government also asked itself this question and froze all asylum procedures. There is even a 1000 euro bonus and help from the "state travel agency" for voluntary return. Success has not yet been achieved. The number of voluntary departures is currently estimated to be in double figures.
Fierce criticism of the government's approach
Those affected and experts are also heavily critical. "Our phones were ringing off the hook over the holidays. Syrians in Austria are unsettled. Even minors believe that they will now be deported," says Abdulhkeem Alshater from the Austro-Syrian Association. For many Syrians, returning is not an option at the moment.
"There are still weapons everywhere"
Alshater describes the situation on the ground: "The weapons are everywhere. Fear reigns in my city of Homs. Armed supporters of the Assad regime control the streets and the traces of violence are everywhere." For him, the current discussion is also going in the wrong direction: "There are so many criminals from Assad in Europe. They have asylum here and can live freely. We have collected a lot of photos and information about them."
Do not overburden the country
Migration expert Judith Kohlenberger believes that a return without sustainable measures to stabilize Syria would be counterproductive: "Overburdening the country with uncoordinated return movements could trigger new tensions and conflicts." Lukas Gahleitner-Gertz from Asylum Coordination: "The rule of law requires that protection status is only granted if there is a lasting improvement in the situation. There can be no question of this in Syria."
The next few months will show whether there will be large-scale return movements.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.