Danger of death in the forest: four Carinthians died in 2024

Carinthia was not spared either - four people lost their lives during forestry work, such as an 18-year-old who was trapped by a falling tree trunk in a forest near Frauenstein in July. However, older people are particularly at risk when working in the forest. 45 percent of victims in Austria were over 60 years old. "Many of the people involved in accidents underestimate the physical demands," says the KFV. "In addition, working alone in remote areas often makes a quick rescue difficult."