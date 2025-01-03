On January 10 in Vienna
The Styrian Ball presents itself in a floral dress
In a week's time, Eastern Styria will be inviting guests to the Hofburg in Vienna next Friday. Thanks to this year's host, the Styrian Ball 2025 will be fragrant and colorful.
From Joglland and the Wechselland herb region to the home of the juiciest apples: Eastern Styria has a lot to offer in terms of culture and cuisine. "Our ball guests will be able to see this for themselves," says Andreas Zakostelsky, organizer and chairman of the Association of Styrians in Vienna.
Floral decorations in the ballrooms
The magnificent region will be hosting the Styrian Ball at the Vienna Hofburg in just one week's time. And it will be wearing a lavish flower dress, as the flower route with the most beautiful flower villages in the country belongs to Eastern Styria. This can be seen in the floral decorations in the ballrooms - the flower princesses are also expected.
Right in front of the entrance there is a piece of Eastern Styrian tradition: a carver will use a chainsaw to create a work of art from a log, which will be auctioned off for a good cause. This is also in keeping with the region, which is known for its strong timber industry. Tickets are still available online.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
