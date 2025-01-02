2800 police officers involved
South Korea’s President Yoon is to be arrested
In South Korea, 2800 police officers have been mobilized to ensure that the suspended president is arrested. Early on Friday morning (local time), security forces were on their way to the official residence of Yoon Suk-yeol, who had already missed three summonses from the authorities.
The security service had recently denied the investigators access to the presidential palace. This time, around 100 relatives of the suspended politician gathered in front of the official residence to confront the judiciary. "I will fight with you to the end to protect the country," Yoon said in a message to his followers on New Year's Day.
Budget dispute and martial law
The South Korean politician is being investigated after he briefly declared martial law almost a month ago in a budget dispute with the opposition. Parliament later voted to impeach him, a decision that is still being reviewed by the Constitutional Court.
With you, I will fight to the end to protect the country.
Yoon zu seinen Gefolgsleuten
After Yoon missed summonses from the Corruption Investigation Bureau, a court granted a request for his arrest on Tuesday. He is accused of sedition and abuse of power. Yoon's defense lawyer applied for an injunction against the order, calling it "illegal".
Yoon is the first South Korean president to be threatened with arrest while in office. If this is successful, investigators have 48 hours to question him and decide whether or not to apply for an arrest warrant for the 64-year-old. Former Finance Minister and Vice Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has temporarily taken over the affairs of state.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.