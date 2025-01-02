Vorteilswelt
2800 police officers involved

South Korea’s President Yoon is to be arrested

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 23:24

In South Korea, 2800 police officers have been mobilized to ensure that the suspended president is arrested. Early on Friday morning (local time), security forces were on their way to the official residence of Yoon Suk-yeol, who had already missed three summonses from the authorities.

The security service had recently denied the investigators access to the presidential palace. This time, around 100 relatives of the suspended politician gathered in front of the official residence to confront the judiciary. "I will fight with you to the end to protect the country," Yoon said in a message to his followers on New Year's Day.

Budget dispute and martial law
The South Korean politician is being investigated after he briefly declared martial law almost a month ago in a budget dispute with the opposition. Parliament later voted to impeach him, a decision that is still being reviewed by the Constitutional Court.

Zitat Icon

With you, I will fight to the end to protect the country.

Yoon zu seinen Gefolgsleuten

After Yoon missed summonses from the Corruption Investigation Bureau, a court granted a request for his arrest on Tuesday. He is accused of sedition and abuse of power. Yoon's defense lawyer applied for an injunction against the order, calling it "illegal".

Yoon is the first South Korean president to be threatened with arrest while in office. If this is successful, investigators have 48 hours to question him and decide whether or not to apply for an arrest warrant for the 64-year-old. Former Finance Minister and Vice Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has temporarily taken over the affairs of state.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

