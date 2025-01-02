Pilot projects needed
Ideally, the government should invest in integration from day one, said AMS board member Johannes Kopf on Thursday evening. Currently, some young people sit around for years and only come up with stupid ideas, he said on "ZiB 2".
The AMS already has a pilot project for under 25-year-olds that is very successful. The participants mainly come from Syria and Afghanistan. According to Kopf, Syrians currently have a good chance of receiving a positive asylum application. The government must support these people, but also challenge them. Integration is a give and take, said Kopf on Thursday evening.
In principle, the head of the AMS considers the negotiators of the "Zuckerl" coalition to be "very responsible". According to his own statement, he has been involved again and again for 20 years. At the moment, there is a need to make savings on the one hand, but also a need to invest in growth on the other. A contradiction, but action is the antidote to despair, Kopf quoted the environmentally committed US singer Joan Chandos Baez.
Sometimes young people sit around for years and only come up with stupid ideas.
AMS-Vorstand Johannes Kopf
"Not good news for competitiveness"
Austria currently has record employment despite the recession (fewer goods and services are being produced, note). Kopf explained this by saying that the population is working fewer hours - "not good news for the country's competitiveness". In principle, there is constant movement on the labor market, for example through job changes and parental leave, he commented on the latest unemployment figures. He was not optimistic.
As reported, 426,012 people were looking for work across Austria at the end of December 2024, putting the unemployment rate at 8.3 percent. In terms of federal states, Upper Austria was hit the hardest, followed by Salzburg. Of all education levels, the increase in academics was the highest.
According to Kopf, they are also the ones who often take educational leave, although it was not intended to promote bar examinations. The extension of maternity leave was also not intended. A reform is needed so that more low-skilled workers can take advantage of the offer.
Unemployment is likely to rise further this year. Kopf expects an increase of 15,000 people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.