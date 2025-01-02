In principle, the head of the AMS considers the negotiators of the "Zuckerl" coalition to be "very responsible". According to his own statement, he has been involved again and again for 20 years. At the moment, there is a need to make savings on the one hand, but also a need to invest in growth on the other. A contradiction, but action is the antidote to despair, Kopf quoted the environmentally committed US singer Joan Chandos Baez.