Kick-off to the election campaign
Why the Greens are not grumpy at all
Elections will be held in Burgenland on 19 January: "We need to tone down our words and show more respect for each other," warns club leader Anja Haider-Wallner at the start of the election campaign.
Under the patronage of Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler, the Greens kicked off their election campaign in Wulkaprodersdorf yesterday. The chosen slogan "Better green than grumpy" is also her personal motto, says club leader Anja Haider-Wallner. "Yes, I often get annoyed too, but I try to make something good out of it and initiate positive changes. Especially in our small, fine Burgenland, people expect that," says the club leader. We need to tone down our words and show more respect for one another. "The real, the authentic has become rare in politics - many people have a great longing for it."
"A critical voice with a watchful eye"
Minister Gewessler also beat the campaign drum. "We are the only ones in Burgenland who are committed to ensuring that there is healthy soil and not the next parking lot covered in concrete. We are the only ones to ensure that town centers are revitalized and that generations can lead a good life together - in a Burgenland where people can have confidence in politics because they know that the Greens are committed to transparency. The Greens are there as a critical voice with a watchful eye."
And then there are the "concreting parties"
Every vote counts for the Greens in Burgenland. According to Haider-Wallner, if they don't make it into the state parliament, there will be three "concreting parties" - the SPÖ, ÖVP and FPÖ - that will overtake each other on the right. "It's not a fair meadow, we know that and the people know that too. Without us Greens, important issues for the future, such as soil protection, lively town centers and transparency, are in danger of being left out of the state parliament altogether. Without us Greens, there will be no breath of fresh air in provincial politics."
