Why the Greens are not grumpy at all

And then there are the "concreting parties"

Every vote counts for the Greens in Burgenland. According to Haider-Wallner, if they don't make it into the state parliament, there will be three "concreting parties" - the SPÖ, ÖVP and FPÖ - that will overtake each other on the right. "It's not a fair meadow, we know that and the people know that too. Without us Greens, important issues for the future, such as soil protection, lively town centers and transparency, are in danger of being left out of the state parliament altogether. Without us Greens, there will be no breath of fresh air in provincial politics."