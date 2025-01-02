First new arrival
This former team player moves to Salzburg
The first new signing for runners-up Salzburg has been confirmed. The new sporting management around sports boss Rouven Schröder and neo-coach Thomas Letsch brought a former domestic international to the city of Mozart. The attacking player already has a Salzburg past.
Even before the first training session on 3 January and the official presentation of Thomas Letsch as the new Bulls coach, the first full announcement has been made on the transfer market. A local striker is moving to the Salzach.
An atypical transfer in the Bullen cosmos: 32-year-old former international Karim Onisiwo is moving from German Bundesliga club 1. FSV Mainz to the city of Mozart, where the Vienna native is no stranger. The striker made his breakthrough at Austria Salzburg of all clubs, having previously played for Neumarkt and Straßwalchen in Salzburg's lower division. He went from the Violets to Mattersburg and then to Germany.
In addition to the sporting goals with the club, namely to win titles, my wife is also from Salzburg. I'm pleased that things are about to get off to a very intense start and I don't think I'll need much time to get up to speed.
Karim Onisiwo
"It's great that we can announce our first important new signing so early on. In Karim Onisiwo, we have signed a striker who has played at a high level for many years and gained a lot of experience in the process. He also has a very good character, is a team player and leads the way in the group. Karim will help us both on and off the pitch," said Rouven Schröder.
Onisiwo himself explains: "After my conversation with Rouven Schröder, who I know well from my time at Mainz, it quickly became clear to me that I wanted to make the move to FC Red Bull Salzburg. In addition to my sporting goals with the club, namely to win titles, my wife is also from Salzburg. I'm pleased that things are about to get off to a very intense start and I don't think I'll need much time to get up to speed."
