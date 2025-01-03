Robbie Williams: life review in monkey form

Robbie's time as a member of the boy band Take That, which made him a superstar on the one hand, but also an interpersonal creep on the other, takes up an elementary part of the film. The fights with bandmate Gary Barlow were legendary. "But my memories are also different to his," Robbie tells us, "there's Gary's view of things, my view of things and, as a third option, the truth. I'm an unpredictable character and often don't know what I'm going to say next. That makes me more unstable than my colleagues." In the age of cancel culture, Robbie Williams has created his very own niche. "In the entertainment world today, everyone is afraid of saying the wrong thing because it can happen so quickly. But I attack myself first and foremost and nobody can have a problem with that." The open display of self-irony also sets "Better Man" apart from the majority of other biopics. While stars like to see themselves in the right light, Robbie has no problem with being perceived differently.