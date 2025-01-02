Air target destroyed
Ukraine: Sea drone shoots down Russian helicopter
Ukraine has repeatedly and successfully attacked the Russian Black Sea Fleet with surface drones. Using such unmanned boats, it is now also targeting Russian combat helicopters and has thus destroyed an aerial target for the first time. The Ukrainian secret service HUR spoke of a "historic strike".
The footage published by HUR on social media (see video above) shows how a MAGURA V5 naval drone shoots down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter with an R-73 missile near Cape Tarkhankut, the westernmost point of the Crimean peninsula, which has been occupied by Russian troops since 2014.
HUR: Shooting down a worldwide first
According to the HUR, a Ukrainian special forces unit shot down a helicopter with a naval drone for the first time in the world. Another helicopter was damaged, but was apparently able to return to its base, according to reports.
The kamikaze drone MAGURA V5 (an acronym for Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus), which is only 5.5 meters long, reportedly has a range of 800 kilometers, reaches a top speed of just under 80 km/h and can be used in a variety of ways.
Warships sunk several times with drones
With their help, Ukraine has sunk or severely damaged Russian warships several times in the past. As recently as June 2024, the Ukrainian secret service announced that the naval drone would also be equipped with anti-aircraft missiles.
The R-73 (NATO codename: AA-11, "Archer") is a third-generation, formerly Soviet, infrared-guided short-range air-to-air missile developed in the 1970s. The first examples were delivered to the Soviet Air Force in the mid-1980s, and almost two dozen countries later procured this missile.
Moscow provided no information on the shooting down of the helicopter. The governor of Sevastopol, who was appointed by Russia, merely announced on Telegram that two unmanned drones had been destroyed near the coast on Tuesday night.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.