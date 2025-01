Gang steals safes with hammers and sack toboggans

Banks are a shoe number too big for them: a Kosovar gang has specialized in the safes in petrol station stores and has been up to mischief in four federal states, including Upper Austria, since the beginning of October. The gangsters literally go through the walls. The gang breaks into petrol station stores partly through the wall and searches specifically for the safes. The safes are transported away on sack sledges, cracked open with special tools and the money stolen.