Man briefly unconscious
A walk on a frozen lake ended dramatically
A German man went for a walk on Lake Reintaler in Tyrol, where others swim in summer and ice skaters do their laps in winter, on New Year's Day. It ended with a water rescue operation.
The incident occurred at around 12 noon on January 1st. The German pensioner, his wife and a couple of friends were out on a walk around the Reintalersee lake near Kramsch (district of Kufstein) in glorious weather.
Hit the back of the head on the ice
The two men then wanted to shorten the walk and decided to take the shortcut across the ice. This is when the accident happened: for unknown reasons, the man suddenly slipped and fell. He hit the back of his head on the ice and fell unconscious.
Witnesses to the incident and the companion immediately alerted the rescue services. The "Mittleres Unterinntal" and Reith im Alpbachtal water rescue teams were deployed to rescue the accident victim from the ice.
Pulled to shore with a toboggan
Fortunately, the victim had already recovered from unconsciousness by the time the emergency services arrived on the scene. The companion or witnesses had transported him to the shore on a toboggan. There, the rescue workers took over the man and brought him to hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.