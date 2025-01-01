Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Researchers now certain

Every cigarette shortens life by 20 minutes

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 11:47

Studies repeatedly show how harmful smoking really is for our bodies. British researchers are certain: every cigarette shortens life by 17 minutes (men) and 22 minutes (women).

0 Kommentare

"If a smoker quits on New Year's Day, they can save a whole week of their life by February 20," says the statement from the Department of Health in London about the study. By the end of the year, the number of days of life saved would amount to 50.

British data probably also applies to other countries
The data is based on a new evaluation of two long-term studies from the UK. The research team took into account more recent data, a longer observation period and more factors than an earlier estimate from the year 2000, when the time lost due to a cigarette was estimated at eleven minutes. However, this was based on the assumption that smokers who do not quit lose an average of 6.5 years of their life expectancy. Now it is assumed to be ten years for men and eleven years for women.

These are British data, but it can be assumed that they also apply to other Western countries," said the head of the Cancer Prevention Unit at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) in Heidelberg. 

British government wants to ban the purchase of tobacco
Harm Wienbergen from the Bremen Institute for Cardiovascular Research believes the estimate is plausible, but pointed out that there are major individual differences in how harmful a cigarette is. "One important point is certainly the age at which you start smoking."

80,000 deaths per year
The government in London is planning to gradually ban the purchase of tobacco completely. A corresponding law stipulates that people born after January 1, 2009 will never be able to legally purchase tobacco products. According to the government, smoking is the most common preventable cause of death in the UK, accounting for 80,000 deaths a year and a quarter of all cancers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf