Every cigarette shortens life by 20 minutes

British data probably also applies to other countries

The data is based on a new evaluation of two long-term studies from the UK. The research team took into account more recent data, a longer observation period and more factors than an earlier estimate from the year 2000, when the time lost due to a cigarette was estimated at eleven minutes. However, this was based on the assumption that smokers who do not quit lose an average of 6.5 years of their life expectancy. Now it is assumed to be ten years for men and eleven years for women.