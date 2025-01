Upper Austria’s New Year’s baby arrived at 0.49 am

Governor among the first well-wishers

This means that Arman is currently still "in the lead" - by ten minutes. "The Upper Austrian New Year's baby of 2025 is called Arman and was born at 00:49 in the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Clinic in Steyr. Arman weighed 3380 grams and was 53 centimeters tall at birth. His parents live in Steyr," according to an official statement from the province of Upper Austria. Of course, Governor Thomas Stelzer also offered his congratulations and there was also a welcome gift. The first pictures of the Upper Austrian New Year's babies will be taken in the afternoon.