“Sick!” Norway attacks Austria

"Unusual"

Behind the scenes, there had long been talk of a material advantage for the Austrian fleet. The Norwegians were also surprisingly open about it. "It is unusual for a nation to dominate in the way that the Austrians do," explained former tour winner Halvor Egner Granerud. Johann Andre Forfang, the best Viking in Oberstdorf in fifth place, echoed the same sentiment. "We're scratching our heads and wondering what the Austrians have come up with," said the 29-year-old.