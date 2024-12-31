"Flammable"
4.2 tons of fireworks confiscated in Vienna
A whopping 4.2 tons of fireworks were confiscated in Vienna-Meidling on Tuesday as part of an inspection by the Emergency Measures Group. The items in question were "inflammable goods".
The items had been illegally stored in a business premises as well as in vans and a trailer, the group announced. "The confiscated fireworks will now be properly removed with the assistance of the fire department and taken to a designated storage facility," it continued.
"Three illegal workers were also discovered", the statement added. The inspection was carried out on the advice of the Vienna Police Department.
"The regular checks of sales outlets for fireworks are not an essential part of our work for nothing. I would like to thank the Vienna police, the fire department and the city departments for their important cooperation for the benefit of the Viennese population," said Walter Hillerer, Head of the Emergency Measures Group.
In the run-up to the New Year's Eve celebrations, the Vienna police had already carried out priority operations against banned firecrackers and illegal weapons. Officers from the riot unit seized 560 pieces of prohibited pyrotechnics as well as a knuckleduster and a folding knife in Floridsdorf at the weekend (see photo above).
Seven young men between the ages of 16 and 23 were reported under the Pyrotechnics Act.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.