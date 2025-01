The “real ones” now come from the Czech Republic

Confectionery giant keeps a low profile

There are still posters advertising the "real Salzburgers" in many places in the province and city of Salzburg. The most important claim: made in Austria. The only catch, however, is that this is obviously no longer true. Although there are still stocks and remaining stocks with the "Made in Grödig" seal, production has long since been outsourced elsewhere by Mondelez. Officially and in response to repeated inquiries, the company is keeping a low profile. A spokeswoman merely referred to production within the chocolate producer's European network.