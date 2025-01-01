Sports outlook
Headlines we want to read in 2025
The Ski World Championships in Saalbach are at the top of the list, with many other sporting highlights to follow.The "Krone" takes a humorous look into the crystal ball. There are also headlines we don't want to read.
The year 2024 delivered titles, tears and triumphs for the sporting land of Salzburg. There are plenty of important competitions and events coming up again in 2025. We would like to read the following headlines in the "Krone":
FOOTBALL
Letsch Go! Under coach Thomas Letsch, the Bulls once again provide a spectacle!
SKI JUMPING
Stefan Kraft sails to victory in Bischofshofen with five scores of 20 and secures Austria's first overall victory in ten years.
SKI ALPIN
Back in red-white-red! Legend Marcel Hirscher fights his way back after tearing his cruciate ligament and starts as an Austrian again!
Precious metal dahoam! At least one Salzburg ace like Mirjam Puchner or Stefan Brennsteiner will be in the medal ranks at the home World Championships in Saalbach.
BIATHLON
They are growing beyond themselves! The biathlon group around Simon Eder gets the service problems under control and is among the front runners!
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
"Cross-country flea" makes everyone happy! After winning bronze at the 2022 Olympics, cross-country skier Teresa Stadlober is also on the podium at the World Championships in Trondheim (Nor).
TABLE TENNIS
Championship title to Salzburg! For the first time in the club's history, the UTTC men are crowned Bundesliga champions.
CYCLING
Habemus Giro d'Italia! One of the three major national tours sets course for Salzburg.
SWIMMING
Phelps on the track! Inspired by the US icon's move to his former college, swimming hopeful Luka Mladenovic sets numerous new personal bests.
BASKETBALL
BBU-unbelievable! Basketboys sensationally promoted to the Bundesliga.
And we definitely don't want to read this one:
FOOTBALL
First insect madness, now quack-quack! An annoyed neighbor released frogs that have taken up residence on the grounds of the Austria Stadium. The next question mark behind the planned adaptation for the 2nd league.
EISHOCKEY
Salzburg are champions, but what happens? Because there are even fewer fans in the Eisarena after the game than on Movienight, the Bulls celebrate the title party in the dressing room.
TENNIS
Change of nations! Arabella Koller starts for Tunisia after months of playing futures tournaments in Monastir.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Another partner swap! After just one year, beach boy Julian Hörl is already parting ways with Moritz Pristauz.
VOLLEYBALL
Volley to the 2nd league - after Uli Sernow's departure, the PSVBG ladies fall apart completely.
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
DuckTales - nothing new from Duckburg: Salzburg remains a feast for the big boys in the Austrian Football League.
HORSE SPORTS
Completely galloped! Organizers have to cancel Amadeus Horse Indoors.
GOLF
No fair play on the fairway: Golf star goes berserk in Henndorf and beats up fans after a triple bogey.
