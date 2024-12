Four injured in bus accident in St. Johann

The low sun dazzled the 48-year-old female driver as she drove downhill in her car in the Rettenstein district of St. Johann on Monday morning. The woman crossed the middle of the road and collided with a public bus.

Two of the four bus passengers (85 and 36), the 30-year-old bus driver and the car driver were injured to an indeterminate degree in the accident. The Red Cross took the injured to the Kardinal Schwarzenberg Hospital in Schwarzach. The fire department took care of the clean-up with 13 firefighters. Alcohol tests on the drivers were negative.