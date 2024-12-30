Meeting place Maria Wörth
Bond girl gives yoga classes in fasting paradise
Many Hollywood stars, top models and entertainers feel right at home at the Vivamayr Hotel on Lake Wörthersee; everyone from Naomi Campbell to Liz Hurley has strolled through Maria Wörth. Now the long-time "Bond" girl Heike Makatsch is coming to give yoga classes in the sinfully expensive fasting paradise.
The Vivamayr Hotel in Maria Wörth (Carinthia) was owned by the recently deceased Hannes Androsch, who bequeathed the shares to his son Gregor Rothschedl. "It's business as usual for us," says Managing Director Serhan Güven, who is spending New Year's Eve in Dubai. In the new year, actress, singer and author Heike Makatsch comes to visit and gives yoga classes at the expensive fasting hotel on Lake Wörthersee.
The Düsseldorf native became famous as a Bond girl, as she was together with James Bond actor Daniel Craig for eight years. It's not just the whole 007 world that likes the actor. The two were a charming couple. She also appeared with the Brit in the movie "Obsession". Makatsch also made a name for herself in the well-known Christmas comedy "TatsächlichLiebe", in which she appeared in front of the camera with Hollywood greats Hugh Grant, Colin Firth, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley and Liam Neeson. She can also be seen in "Tatort" roles and played Hildegard Knef.
The 53-year-old is now a mother of three - and swears by yoga. "In the world we live in, with the demands that are placed on us, you can't start early enough to find a balance in life," says Makatsch. Yoga helps her immensely with this. "For me, it's a kind of table tidying."
Celebrity customers have tens of millions of followers
And famous models and stars feel at home at the Vivamayr Hotel. Liz Hurley, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Mischa Barton have also strolled through Maria Wörth. All of them have tens of millions of Instagram followers and have earned millions. A little bit of it is left in Carinthia.
Because in the Androsch family's fasting paradise, everything is geared towards your personal health goal. Even US Vogue has written twelve pages about the unique fasting cure. "There are three meals a day, not much in the evening. And above all, no more salad. You can't eat any raw food after 4 p.m.," says Serhan Güven. "We have the best doctors in the world here." And many celebrity customers.
