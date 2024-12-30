Money for aid projects
Van der Bellen honors carol singers with donation
This year, 85,000 children and young people are traveling through Austria as carol singers, collecting donations for aid projects and bringing the New Year's blessing. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received delegations from all over Austria and presented them with a personal donation for their impressive commitment.
Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen received carol singers from all over Austria in the Hofburg on Monday and paid tribute to their commitment. The delegations came from all dioceses and from South Tyrol. The donations collected by children dressed up as kings during home visits between New Year and Epiphany would provide important "help for self-help" to children in poor regions around the world, emphasized the Federal President on Monday afternoon.
"Star singing connects people"
The carol singers conveyed the New Year's blessing to their host and brought gifts, including a poster with the motto "Star singing connects people". Van der Bellen and his wife Doris Schmidauer in turn presented the carol singers with a personal donation for the aid projects they support. The Federal President paid tribute to the hard work involved: "You go around knocking, singing and asking for donations, regardless of whether it is raining, snowing, sunny or freezing cold."
85,000 children and young people out and about this year
According to Van der Bellen, the visit of the carol singers would bring great joy to many people: "You bring your message of peace, which is so important today, to everyone and make no distinction according to faith, origin, skin color or social status." Carol singers are therefore role models for good coexistence in society. Martina Erlacher, Chairwoman of the Katholische Jungschar, which organizes the Epiphany campaign every year, also emphasized the importance of "peace and respectful coexistence in Austria and worldwide".
You go around knocking, singing and asking for donations, regardless of whether it is raining, snowing, sunny or freezing cold.
Bundespräsident Alexander Van der Bellen
This year, a total of 85,000 children and young people will be out and about as carol singers in Austria between New Year and Epiphany, accompanied by 30,000 volunteer adult helpers, reported Erlacher. Since the start of the carol singing tradition 71 years ago, 540 million euros have already been collected for aid projects all over the world. Last year, a record result of 19.5 million euros was achieved.
Further visits planned
The visit to the Federal President and other celebrities traditionally marks the start of the Epiphany campaign. Cardinal Christoph Schönborn had already been visited the previous week, and on January 1, a group of carol singers from Vorarlberg will meet Pope Francis at the New Year's mass in St. Peter's Basilica together with colleagues from Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Hungary and Slovakia.
Further visits are planned over the next few days with members of government, party leaders, provincial governors and bishops.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.