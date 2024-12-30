Van der Bellen honors carol singers with donation

85,000 children and young people out and about this year

According to Van der Bellen, the visit of the carol singers would bring great joy to many people: "You bring your message of peace, which is so important today, to everyone and make no distinction according to faith, origin, skin color or social status." Carol singers are therefore role models for good coexistence in society. Martina Erlacher, Chairwoman of the Katholische Jungschar, which organizes the Epiphany campaign every year, also emphasized the importance of "peace and respectful coexistence in Austria and worldwide".